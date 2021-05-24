Abuse helpline takes hundreds of calls, says NSPCC
A helpline launched for victims to report abuse and harassment in educational settings has taken hundreds of calls since it opened on 1 April.
The service was set up by the Department for Education after testimonies alleging abuse were posted on the website Everyone's Invited.
The helpline has had 353 calls and has made 65 referrals to agencies such as the police or children's services.
It is is being run by the children's charity the NSPCC.
The Everyone's Invited website was set up last year as a place where victims can post anonymous accounts of abuse they had suffered.
Thousands of testimonies were shared on the site, and many of the allegations referred to sexual harassment carried out against young women by young men at their school or university.
In response to the allegations, the Department for Education decided to work with the NSPCC to ensure processes were in place in the education system to support victims in coming forward.
Announcing the new helpline in March, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said it was vital these allegations were "dealt with properly".
The NSPCC said sexual abuse, exploitation and harassment by peers were the most common issues reported to the helpline so far. These ranged from incidents such as pupils looking up classmates' skirts, to sharing indecent images and rape.
Helpline staff have also responded to contacts from parents who were concerned that safeguarding incidents are not being appropriately handled in schools.
One parent of a 14-year-old girl told the helpline: "Just this week we received a visit from a police officer who told us they were investigating an incident of upskirting by a male pupil at my daughter's school.
"We were told that a teacher had been searching this boy's phone for something unrelated, and discovered several pictures of upskirting of different girls. The only girl that could be identified was my daughter.
"As you can imagine, this came as a huge shock to us. We have no idea who the boy is, or if the images have been shared anywhere."
What is Everyone's Invited?
In June 2020, Soma Sara, who is now 22, shared her experience on Instagram of what she calls "rape culture".
Within a week she had received and shared more than 300 anonymous responses of people with stories of "misogyny, harassment, abuse and assault".
The Everyone's Invited website now carries thousands of victims' testimonies, often from schools and universities.
Experiences range from being drugged and raped at parties to explicit images being shared over messaging platforms.
Kam Thandi, head of the NSPCC helpline, said it was "absolutely vital" that people felt comfortable to raise concerns about child abuse and harassment, including children themselves.
"We thank everyone so far who has found the courage to contact the helpline," she said.
"Through these calls we have been able to provide much needed support, advice and, where necessary, to refer the information on to police and local authorities for further action.
"We have also heard about the devastating impact this abuse can have later in life if it's not addressed, and have been able to share our experience and expertise to help with the recovery process."
Mr Williamson said: "I want all victims of abuse to be supported and feel confident to report any allegations."
He added: "Ofsted is also undertaking a review into safeguarding measures in schools and colleges which will be published shortly."
A spokeswoman for Everyone's Invited said: "We encourage survivors who need support to contact the NSPCC, whose helpline is run by very capable and well-trained practitioners."
The Report Abuse in Education helpline can be reached on 0800 136 663, on Monday to Friday 0800-2200, or 0900-1800 at weekends. It can also be contacted by email at help@nspcc.org.uk