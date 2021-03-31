Schools abuse helpline and review launched
- Published
A helpline has been set up for victims of sexual abuse in schools, following a flood of anonymous online testimonies.
The NSPCC-run service will offer advice to children and adults, including how to report incidents to the police.
England's education watchdog Ofsted will also begin an immediate review of school safeguarding policies.
More than 11,000 accounts of sexual assault and harassment have been posted online, many relating to incidents at school or university.
"Sexual abuse in any form is abhorrent and it is vital that these allegations are dealt with properly," Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said.
"While the majority of schools take their safeguarding responsibilities extremely seriously, I am determined to make sure the right resources and processes are in place across the education system to support any victims of abuse to come forward."
The debate about a culture of sexual abuse at schools has escalated in recent weeks after a website set up for victims to anonymously post their experiences gained more than 11,000 posts, some from children as young as nine.
"The testimonies expose 'rape culture' and the scale of sexual violence amongst young people in the UK," Soma Sara, founder of the Everyone's Invited site, told the BBC.
Many of the allegations refer to sexual harassment carried out against young women by young men at their school or university.
Students have contacted the BBC criticising what they see as their school's failure to tackle incidents or acknowledge the wider issues.
Sarah, who is 18 and goes to a state school in London, said she had been "sexually harassed on numerous occasions" by students at a neighbouring private school.
She said she feels incredibly let down by what she saw as her school's "lack of response" to the recent discussions around women's safety.
"It's really been left to students to care for each other, often leading to major tensions within peer groups as people attempt to 'confront' certain students known for sexually inappropriate behaviour," she said.
Another sixth former, from Kent, suggested there had been "lots of sexual assault allegations" made at her school, but that these had been played down.
"Before lockdown two we tried talking to the school and that has totally been ignored, and because of their 'prestigious' image they've been telling girls to keep quiet and to think of the accused's mental health," she said.
More than half of young women had been sexually harassed at their school, college or university, polling of 1,000 young women aged 14-21 last autumn suggested.
One in five said they had received unwanted sexual comments and 8% had been groped, according to the figures from girls' rights charity Plan International UK.
Conservative MP Maria Miller, former chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Select Committee, told BBC Breakfast there was "far more to do" on the issue.
"If we don't tackle it in our schools we leave young people leaving school thinking that is entirely right, that they're able to either sexually harass or be on the receiving end of sexual harassment," she said.
"And that's why we're seeing these behaviours going to our universities, our workplaces and beyond."
Ms Miller said new mandatory relationships education in England, and a forthcoming Online Harms Bill introducing age controls on online pornography, were "steps in the right direction".
"There is no doubt that schools can and should play a key role in this work, but this is a problem that reaches far beyond the school gates," Paul Whiteman, general secretary of head teachers' union NAHT, said.