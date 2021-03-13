Schools could miss free meals cash due to count change
Schools in England face a "significant cash loss" due to the date for counting pupils eligible for extra support being changed, says the Education Policy Institute.
The think tank warns using an earlier date to measure free school meal numbers will miss many pupils who have become eligible during the pandemic.
This could reduce "pupil premium" funding for disadvantaged pupils.
The Department for Education says an earlier date helps budget planning.
Instead of using January as the annual point for measuring numbers of pupils eligible for free school meals, the government has used October 2020.
'Poorly-timed'
This has prompted warnings that the earlier date could miss many families caught up in the winter months of rising job losses and financial pressures.
If children are not counted, schools could miss pupil premium funding valued at £1,345 per year in primary and £955 per year in secondary for every eligible pupil.
Pupil premium funding for schools is expected to rise to £2.5bn next year - but there are concerns this could still undercount the need.
"This policy change looks to be poorly timed and is likely to have huge ramifications," said Natalie Perera, Education Policy Institute chief executive.
"Given that there was a likely rise in pupil premium eligibility during this period due to the recession and rises in unemployment caused by the pandemic, this could represent a significant cash loss for schools," she said.
A spokeswoman for the National Association of Head Teachers said this was of "grave concern to school leaders across the country".
"We expect the consequences of this change to be significant," she said.
'Recover lost education'
The Local Government Association (LGA), representing councils, has backed the warnings.
"It is imperative that no school should lose out in receiving pupil premium funding as a result of this administrative change," said Judith Blake, chair of the LGA's children and young people board.
She said this was particularly important "in the context of the pandemic and the need to ensure pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds are supported to recover lost education".
"There will be many schools with children who will have become eligible for pupil premium between October and January who will now not qualify for this extra funding for a whole year," said Cllr Blake.
The Harris Federation academy trust, with 50 schools mostly in and around London, said more than 500 of its pupils became eligible for pupil premium funding in the gap between the two dates.
A spokeswoman for the Department for Education said: "We are committed to ensuring all children have access to good quality education, no matter their background.
"Using the October census for pupil premium allocation means schools will know their budget earlier in the year, helping them to plan ahead and we expect pupil premium funding to increase to more than £2.5bn in 2021-22."
Schools will also have extra support from £1.7bn in catch-up funding to help recover from the disruption of the pandemic.