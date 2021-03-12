BBC announces new Bitesize learning plans
- Published
The BBC has announced plans to continue providing learning support to teachers and pupils into the summer months.
A three-hour Bitesize Learning Zone will be launched on CBBC and BBC iPlayer on school days, including new episodes of Bitesize Daily.
It is designed to assist teachers in classrooms, as well as for use at home.
Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children's and Education, said programmes will be "full of fun to help kids learn and catch-up".
The plans will target those with limited access to the internet, bringing new educational programming to TV.
The Bitesize Learning Zone will show new episodes of Bitesize Daily until the end of the school year, with shows again split into age groups - five to seven, seven to nine and nine to 11.
Launching in April, the Bitesize Learning Zone will initially feature archived content before the new shows start in May,
And from June, Bitesize Learning Zone will include new episodes of Bitesize Daily Primary, focusing on maths and English, offering primary school children detailed catch-up lessons in these subjects.
The episodes will include lessons from teachers and will also see a dedicated well-being day, designed to encourage good mental and physical health.
Ms Hidalgo said the goal was to continue to support teachers now the majority of students were returning to schools across the UK.
“Over the last year, we have seen millions turn to BBC Bitesize for home-schooling and now the schools are open again, we want to continuing supporting teachers and parents.
"Bitesize Learning Zone on CBBC will offer three hours of curriculum-based programming full of fun to help kids learn and catch up on their education," she added.
Episodes of Bitesize Daily Secondary will also continue to be available on BBC iPlayer and for students in years 10 and 11.
During the first lockdown in spring 2020, content was available on iPlayer, Red Button services and online, but not on regular television channels.
The move to TV came after concerns many families were struggling to provide the technology and internet connections for their children to take part in online learning.