A-level and GCSE results plan a 'good compromise', PM says
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended plans for teachers to grade GCSE and A-level pupils in England this summer as a "good compromise".
It follows confirmation that schools rather than an algorithm will determine grades this summer.
The PM said the process will be "fair" and "durable", adding that he had confidence in the education secretary.
But education select committee chairman Robert Halfon asked how ministers will prevent a "wild west of grading".
With GCSEs and A-levels cancelled because of the pandemic, schools will determine grades using a combination of mock exams, coursework and essays, exam regulator Ofqual said on Thursday.
There will be optional assessments set by exam boards for all subjects, but they will not be taken in exam conditions nor decide final grades.
Results will be published earlier in August to allow time to appeal.
But concerns have been raised that the measures will result in grade inflation.
On a visit to Accrington Academy in Lancashire on Thursday morning, Mr Johnson said in an "ideal world" exams would have continued normally.
"But I think this is as good a compromise as we can come to.
"I think it will be fair, I think it will be durable and it's the right way forward."
Asked if he had confidence in Education Secretary Gavin Williamson amid speculation he will be moved out of the position in an upcoming reshuffle, Mr Johnson said "of course".
Last summer, thousands of A-level students had their results downgraded from school estimates by a controversial algorithm, before Ofqual announced a U-turn which allowed them to use teachers' predictions instead.
Mr Halfon said school-assessed grades were the "least worst option that the government has come up with" but it risked "baking a rock cake of grade inflation into the system".
"So will (Gavin Williamson) confirm what is the government's plan to ensure we will not have a wild west of grading, that these grades will be meaningful to employers so as not to damage children's life chances and when?"
Earlier schools minister Nick Gibb told BBC Breakfast the government had put in place "different checking mechanisms" to ensure there was "consistency".
He added ministers had devised the "best system possible" to ensure "fairly awarded grades at a time when we don't think it's fair for [students] to sit the exams in the normal way."
During last year's exam protests there were banners saying "trust in teachers".
This is certainly the case this year, with teachers being given a remarkable amount of flexibility over how they will decide this summer's A-level and GCSE results.
Before the pandemic disrupted exams, there was control freakery over how grades were shared out.
Now it's going to be left to teachers' professional judgement, with no limits on grades or anchoring to previous years' results.
It's the free jazz of exam systems.
Depending on your perspective, that's either a liberating outbreak of trust in teachers, or else it's going to mean headlines about "Exam Chaos 2" and massive grade inflation.
Even the test papers being sent out by exam boards are optional and they won't be taken in exam halls or against the clock.
The only people with exam nerves are going to be the publishers of revision guides.
This is going to be another unpredictable year for exams.
It could be a chance for teachers to show how an assessment system can work without huge layers or bureaucracy.
And Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will be desperately hoping it's less disastrous than last year.
Or it could become blighted with worries about whether some schools are awarding grades that are much more generous than others, sparking waves of angry appeals.
But the exam season for 2021 getting under way. So turn over your papers and begin. Or don't if you don't want to.
There will be no fixed share of grades and schools will not be expected to keep in line with last year's results or any earlier year.
But the Education Policy Institute think tank has warned the plans for this year risk "extremely high grade inflation".
Scotland,Wales and Northern Ireland have already announced that exams will be replaced by teacher-assessed grades.
How will the grading system work?
After last year's chaos, the exams watchdog Ofqual and the Department for Education say there will be no algorithm calculating results.
Instead, the grading system will be built around teachers' judgements - with schools allowed to decide on the evidence to be used, such as mock exams, coursework and essays.
If students are unhappy at the outcome of what their school and teachers have decided, they can appeal, with no financial charge expected.
For those still wanting to take written papers, there will be an option of exams in the autumn.
A-level results day will be 10 August, with GCSEs on 12 August.
They are earlier this year to create a "buffer" for appeals, ahead of decisions over university places in the autumn.
Students awaiting the result of an appeal before being granted a university place will be prioritised under this year's system, Mr Gibb said on Thursday.
Before the end of the school year, teachers can tell pupils how they got on in the test papers set by exam boards - but not their final grades.
Will students still have to sit exams?
There will be test papers set by exam boards for each subject, which are intended to inform the judgement of teachers, but will not decide the final grades.
These have been labelled "mini-exams", but Ofqual says the tests, which will be optional for schools to use, should not be seen as exams.
Question papers, which could be from previous exams, will be sent to schools before the Easter holidays and can be taken before 18 June, when schools have to submit grades to exam boards.
The intention is that regardless of how much time pupils might have missed out of school, they will have questions on a topic they will have studied.
These tests will be taken in class rather than exam halls, there is no fixed time limit for their duration and they will be marked by teachers.
What checks are in place?
There will be no fixed share of grades - and schools will not be expected to keep in line with last year's results or any earlier year.
Instead teachers will be expected to award grades based on their professional judgement, drawing on whatever evidence is available.
Schools will be given detailed information about grading and will be expected to ensure consistency between teachers.
Exam boards will check random samples and if there are specific concerns about unusual results, they can investigate and change grades.
What about vocational exams?
Teachers' grades will be used to replace written vocational exams, in the same way as GCSEs and A-levels.
But where there are practical, hands-on skills to be tested, such as for a professional qualification, some of these exams will continue in a Covid-safe way.
The results of some vocational qualifications will be released in the week of 9 August.
What do students think about it?
Caitlyn in Wigan, aged 15, is taking nine GCSEs and has been studying at home where it's hard to concentrate and the wi-fi keeps crashing. She is glad she won't have to sit exams.
"You feel relief because there's not so much pressure," she says, especially when they had missed so much time in school.
"It's not the same as face-to face interactions with teachers," she says.
The mock exams she sat in November she found particularly hard. "You had that fear of going into a hall with 200 people around you.
"It was really stressful as obviously, we'd been online learning so then you had to quickly cram everything in which made quite a few people drained."
Kori from Blackburn, aged 16, is taking five GCSES.
He says learning from home was "in a way better for me, so I could concentrate and there was no-one to distract me". Although he did miss the support of teachers when he got stuck.
Kori feels the assessments, the so-called "mini exams", that will be offered "are going to be better for me".
Although he worries all the pupils this year might be judged unfairly because they didn't sit the full exams.
What's the reaction?
The Education Policy Institute warned of a "high risk of inconsistencies" between schools - and if there are large numbers of successful appeals or widespread grade inflation it could be difficult for universities and employers to distinguish between applicants.
But the ASCL head teachers' union supported giving schools "flexibility over the assessments they use". While the National Education Union said it was probably the "least worst option available".
Parenting charity Parentkind said "teacher assessment is, under the circumstances, the fairest way to test pupils".
Labour's shadow education secretary Kate Green said delays to deciding a replacement for exams had "created needless stress for pupils, parents and teachers".
