Head teachers warn against school catch-up 'gimmicks'
- Published
Head teachers' leaders have warned against "gimmicks" in plans to help pupils in England catch up for lost learning in the pandemic.
Geoff Barton said speculation about longer school days and shorter holidays was "misconceived and unhelpful" - and it should not be about "grinding out more hours from tired children".
But the Schools Minister Nick Gibb told MPs he was "open to all ideas".
"We just have to leave no stone unturned," said Mr Gibb.
But Mr Barton, leader of the ASCL head teachers' union, also cast doubt on whether ministers would want penalty fines imposed on parents for not sending their children to classes in the summer holidays, should they be made compulsory.
Last week the prime minister announced that Sir Kevan Collins would be an "education recovery commissioner" - in charge of helping pupils to catch up after the disruption caused by the pandemic.
Among the ideas under discussion have been extended school days and a reduced summer holiday.
Sir Kevan also suggested the importance of sport, drama and music.
'Quality not quantity'
But Mr Barton said it was "quality and not quantity" that would be important for how children were helped to make up for lost time in the classroom.
He said many schools already ran after-school activities and summer holiday clubs - and that any "blanket requirement" to force children to stay in school for longer would have "diminishing returns".
Appearing before the Commons Education Select Committee on Tuesday, Mr Gibb said he was "open to all ideas" on how to help pupils in England catch up in the wake the Covid-19 pandemic.
Asked whether he preferred the proposal of extending the school day or shortening the summer holidays, Mr Gibb said: "We just have to leave no stone unturned in making sure that we can help those young people catch up from the lost education."
Mr Gibb told MPs that Sir Kevan would be looking at all the "ideas and potential proposals for how we can ensure that young people catch up."
He added that further details on how the extra £300m fund for catch-up will be allocated would be announced "shortly".
He also suggested the funding would not be tied rigidly to only academic tutoring.
Mr Gibb added: "As a government, we are absolutely determined that no child or young person will have detriment to their life chances as a result of this pandemic."
He said that while schools had successfully provided a remote education for pupils, this was "never as good" as being with their teachers and friends in class.