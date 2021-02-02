Independent student watchdog could keep Tory whip
By Sean Coughlan
Family and education correspondent
- Published
The Conservative peer who is the government's preferred choice to chair the Office for Students (OfS) watchdog has suggested he could continue taking his party's whip at the same time as being an independent regulator.
Lord Wharton was asked by MPs about a conflict of interest.
He said that party whips, who organise how peers and MPs vote, would give him more "latitude".
"I can assure you I won't be hesitant to speak out," said Lord Wharton.
MPs on the education select committee were questioning him in a pre-appointment hearing for the new chair of the OfS, an independent watchdog for higher education in England, representing the interests of students.
Voting and regulating
The preferred candidate is Lord Wharton, a former Conservative MP and former manager of Boris Johnson's leadership campaign.
David Simmonds, a Conservative MP on the committee, asked Lord Wharton about a potential conflict if he was voting in the House of Lords on legislation, which could affect the areas he would be regulating.
"You're a Conservative peer - and the question has to be asked: 'Are you going to retain the Conservative party whip or are you proposing to step away from it?'" asked Mr Simmonds.
Lord Wharton said he had an "open mind".
But he told MPs his party whips in the House of Lords had said "they would give me more latitude and understand that I may need to vote against or speak against some of the things the party in government could bring forward".
"I can absolutely assure the committee that I recognise the crucial importance of the regulator being independent."
The OfS is responsible for independently regulating issues such as making sure students get value for money for their tuition fees.
These fees are decided by the government, dependent on votes by MPs and peers - and ministers are currently considering a review calling for fees to be reduced.
The regulator also considers the quality of what students are offered and fair access.
Labour's Fleur Anderson asked whether Lord Wharton, while continuing to hold his party's whip on policy issues, could also really be independent as a regulator.
"All I can assure you is that I will be independent and open and say what I think when issues arise. And if that brings me into conflict with government then so be it. And if it doesn't, it doesn't," said Lord Wharton.
He told MPs that the watchdog's independence would be of "paramount importance".
Lord Wharton also suggested to MPs that if he became chair of the OfS it would consider whether the process for students to claim tuition fee refunds is "fit for purpose".
"I think the truth is that the process currently is bureaucratic and cumbersome and slow," and most students do not feel "it's easily available and readily available to them".