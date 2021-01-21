BBC News

Covid: England's schools to get two weeks' notice for reopening

Schools in England will be given two weeks' notice before reopening, the education secretary has said.

Gavin Williamson told BBC Breakfast he was "not able to exactly say" when pupils will return to class.

Primary and secondary schools remain closed, except to the vulnerable pupils and children of key workers.

The government has often said reopening of schools would be prioritised when the current coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased.

