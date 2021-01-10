Lockdown Learning: BBC puts school materials on TV, iPlayer and online
- Published
The BBC is helping school children keep up with their studies amid the latest lockdown to control Covid-19 in the UK.
Primary and secondary schools are closed to most pupils, and from Monday 11 January, lessons and programmes will start to be broadcast on TV - on BBC Two and CBBC - as well as on iPlayer, with additional content online.
What is the BBC offering?
The curriculum-based TV programmes will run alongside the BBC Bitesize collection of educational resources, which will continue to provide online learning at home for pupils in Years 1 to 9, and those studying for GCSEs and Nationals.
On TV, there will be three hours of primary school programming on CBBC, and two hours for secondary pupils on BBC Two.
During the first lockdown last spring, content was available on iPlayer, Red Button services and online, but not on regular television channels. The move to TV comes amid concerns many families are struggling to provide the technology and internet connections for their children to take part in online learning.
Tim Davie, BBC director general, says ensuring children across the UK have the opportunity to continue to follow the core parts of the school curriculum has been a key priority for the corporation.
"Education is absolutely vital - the BBC is here to play its part and I'm delighted that we have been able to bring this to audiences so swiftly."
How can I access it?
Online - learning resources for children of all ages can be found on the BBC Bitesize website.
TV - programming for primary school pupils will be on CBBC between 09:00 and 12.00 every weekday. Programmes for secondary school pupils will be on BBC Two, between 13:00 and 15:00.
Red Button - the Bitesize Daily lessons will also be shown on the Red Button service on TV.
iPlayer - all episodes will be available on catch-up, on demand on iPlayer.
For primary and secondary pupils in Scotland, there will be dedicated programming on BBC Scotland from 10:00, every weekday for about two hours.
For children studying in Welsh, there is bilingual support on the BBC Bitesize website, with activities to support home learning. Go to the "change language" button and select the Welsh language to access it.
Pupils in Northern Ireland can go to the BBC Northern Ireland website to find more information to help their studies.
What kind of content is planned?
There will be both lessons and educational programmes.
For primary school pupils, CBBC will show BBC Bitesize Daily as well as popular shows such as Our School, Celebrity Supply Teacher, Horrible Histories, Art Ninja and Operation Ouch.
The Bitesize Daily lessons on TV will feature a different subject each day, with the programming kicking off on Monday at 09:00 with maths - 20-minutes of teaching for five-to-seven year-olds, and then tuition for seven-to-nine year-olds and those aged nine-to-11. Lessons in English, science and French will follow over the next few days.
The Celebrity Supply Teacher programme at 10:05 will feature the likes of footballer Marcus Rashford on PE and singer Geri Horner's English tips.
BBC Two will cater for secondary students, with new content to support the curriculum, including drama adaptations, and science, history and factual titles.
Science for 11-14 year-olds is the focus in the first week's Bitesize Daily lesson programme at 13:00, and this will be followed by a screening of The Planets presented by Prof Brian Cox.
What about social media?
This is where you can find the full TV schedules.