Vocational exams to continue in England
- Published
Vocational exams are to go ahead this month in England - despite calls for them to be cancelled alongside GCSEs and A-levels.
"Schools and colleges can continue with the vocational and technical exams that are due to take place in January, where they judge it right to do so," said a Department for Education spokeswoman.
Further education college leaders had complained this was unfair to students.
They said students would face "stress" from taking exams in the lockdown.
The Association of Colleges warned it could be difficult to find enough staff to safely invigilate exams and the further education group had written to ministers asking for a cancellation.
But the Department for Education has left it open for schools and colleges to go ahead with exams.
"Schools and colleges have already implemented extensive protective measures to make them as safe as possible," said the DFE's spokeswoman.
A joint statement from the mayors of Manchester and Liverpool said it was wrong to go ahead with these vocational exams when other academic exams had been cancelled.
"It is unfair to ask these students to go into colleges when everyone else is being told to stay at home.
"This will cause unnecessary anxiety and concern just when they need to be able to focus," said the statement from Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram.
