Secondary school January return to be staggered
By Hannah Richardson
Education and social affairs reporter
- Published
The return to school in January will be staggered for secondary pupils in England, with some starting term online rather than in class.
It aims to allow head teachers to set up a Covid testing scheme announced this week - but with exam-year pupils going back to start term as usual.
Virus rates have been growing fast in some areas, including London and south-east England, in recent weeks.
Secondary school age children have among the highest infection rates.
The government insists this is not an extension to the school holidays and primary schools will not be affected by the move.
But the statement comes after the Department for Education instructed all local authorities to keep schools open in the final days of term, despite several initially telling parents schools would close early.
The government move, on Tuesday, sparked an angry reaction from head teachers who wanted the flexibility to move lessons online.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is due to give a statement in the House of Commons later on Thursday.