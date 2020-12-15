'Huge expansion' of secondary school Covid tests in January
Mass Covid testing of secondary-school pupils in England is to be greatly increased in January, in an attempt to reduce the numbers being sent home.
Any students who have been in contact with a positive case will be offered seven days of daily testing, the Department for Education has announced.
Teachers can have weekly Covid tests.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said this "huge expansion" of testing would be a "milestone moment" in keeping schools open.
But the National Education Union said it was "ridiculous" for schools to start preparing this in the last few days of term with "almost zero notice".
Instead union co-leader Kevin Courtney called for the first week of next term to be moved online - allowing schools time to prepare for testing.
The plans announced by the education secretary would make rapid testing available to all secondary schools and colleges in England - to be used to test pupils who have been near a positive case and where otherwise a whole bubble, class or year group might have been sent home.
It will also offer a test each week to secondary school teachers - and daily tests if they have had a case in their class, in a bid to reduce the disruption from staff having to isolate.
The aim is to improve levels of attendance and to reduce the numbers having to go home, by identifying and isolating those who are infected, and allowing those who do not have the virus to stay in school.
Mass testing is also designed to stop the virus being spread by those who are infected but have no symptoms.
