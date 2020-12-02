Covid: Some students not back until February next term
By Sean Coughlan
BBC News family and education correspondent
- Published
Students will have staggered starting dates for returning to universities in England after Christmas - with some not back until 7 February.
The government's plan will mean students taking hands-on courses such as medicine or performing arts returning from 4 to 18 January.
Other subjects would be taught online at the start of term, with students back between 25 January and 7 February.
Students are being promised Covid tests when they return next term.
Hands-on courses
The plan, to avoid a surge of students and the risk of spreading coronavirus, will mean a staggered return for students over five weeks in the new year - with most courses starting online before a return to in-person teaching.
The first students returning will be for practical courses which are difficult to teach solely online - which will include medicine, nursing and dentistry; sciences which need to use laboratories; or music, dance and drama.
Those starting later will include subjects such as English literature, history and maths.
Students will be offered two lateral-flow Covid tests when they arrive back - similar to the process for their departure.
"This plan will enable a safer return for all students," Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said.
"But we must do this in a way which minimises the risk of transmission."
Student exodus begins
The arrangements for next term have been announced on the eve of students being able to return home for Christmas.
The "travel window" for students to go home opens on Thursday.
Louis Chambers, a first year studying geology at the University of Hull, will be among the students heading home this week.
HIs parents are coming to take him back to Norfolk - and the university is running a system of one-hour slots for students to be collected, which he says will mean "not so many leaving at once".
"It will be a relief to get back home," he says, as he has been able to see his family only once this term, because of the Covid restrictions.
But he thinks the Covid testing and "travel window" have been uncomplicated so far - and he has enjoyed his first term.
And many students will already have left to study from home. Out of the six in Louis's flat, he says, three have already gone home.
The mass Covid testing of students began in universities on Monday - with temporary testing centres set up in sports halls and in rooms on campus.
University of Hull student services director Anji Gardiner has been organising the staggered departures through the Christmas "travel window".
As well as slots for those being collected by car - which run from 07:00 to 20:00 - there are coaches being laid on and a booking system for the limited capacity on trains, with the numbers travelling spread out across the week.
"We want to keep it safe - we didn't want a logjam of people trying to get home," Mr Gardiner says.
Offering testing
Before leaving for Christmas, students have been encouraged to have two tests three days apart - and to travel within 24 hours of receiving a second negative test result.
But the National Union of Students has complained not all universities are offering testing.
In England, about 1.2 million students will be travelling from a university to a home address in another part of the country, including:
- 235,000 leaving the South East
- 217,000 leaving London
- 126,000 leaving the East Midlands
- 122,000 leaving the West Midlands
- 119,000 leaving the North West
- 110,000 leaving the South West
- 88,000 leaving the East
- 64,000 leaving the North East
