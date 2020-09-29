One in six secondaries send pupils home with Covid

Image copyright PA Media

Just under one in six secondary schools in England have been forced to send some pupils home due to suspected Covid-19 cases.

About 16% of secondaries were affected with partial closures in the week ending 24 September - double the rate the previous week.

The statistics are based on an official Department for Education survey.

Some 6% of schools overall were affected, up from 4% the previous week.

Schools are considered fully open if they are able to provide face-to-face teaching for all pupils on roll for the whole school day and they have not asked a group of pupils to self-isolate.

Where schools are not fully open, most pupils are still attending, the DfE said.

When pupils are unable to attend school because they are complying with clinical or public health advice, schools are expected to be able to immediately offer them access to remote education.

In primary schools, the rates affected by real or suspected cases are lower.

Williamson reassured

Only 5% of primary schools reported sending pupils home to limit the spread of the disease.

The official guidance requires pupils with Covid-19 symptoms not to attend schools and to get a test.

Schools are also required to send home those pupils who may have had contact with classmates with symptoms. They are required to self-isolate until they can get tested, if they show symptoms.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "It is encouraging to see that the vast majority of schools remain open, with more than 7.2 million pupils estimated to be attending schools last week gaining all the benefits of being in the classroom.

"Only a small minority of pupils are currently self-isolating and there is remote education provision in place for the short time they are unable to attend school.

"I'm hugely reassured schools have the right protective measures in place to reduce the spread of the virus, and are only asking close contacts of confirmed cases to self-isolate.

"I want to thank teachers and leaders for all they are doing to make sure pupils can access the education they deserve."