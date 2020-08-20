How are practical parts of GCSEs graded? And other questions

This year's GCSE results have already thrown up many questions.

Experts Eddie Playfair and Catherine Sezen, senior policy managers at the Association of Colleges, are answering them for you, and will continue to answer them once the results are published on Thursday.

If you have completed the practical part of a GCSE - like drama or food tech - will this be considered for your final grade? Nikki Bell, Barnet

Students will receive the centre assessed grade (CAG) - ie the predicted grade awarded by their teacher - unless the calculated (algorithm) grade was higher. Schools and colleges will have used a variety of evidence to arrive at centre assessed grade, including practical components.

Why is it not possible for GCSE students to resit exams this autumn? Umar, Bolton

GCSE students will be able to sit exams in autumn 2020. Hopefully though, your results will be what you need to progress to your next course and you might decide that there is no need to take an autumn exam. Your school or college will be able to advise you.

If a student's calculated grades were higher than the CAG, which will be used for their GCSE results? Alisa, Purley

Good question. The situation is the same as for A-levels. Students will receive a CAG unless the calculated result is higher, in which case they will receive the calculated result.

When applying to university in two years' time, will my GCSEs have the same weight they may have had in other years? Adham, Warrington

Universities will be aware of the challenges faced by Year 11 students this year. I am sure that when the time comes they will be mindful of this.

Are there any safeguards for A-levels and GCSEs taking place in 2021, as students will be at a disadvantage from missing in-school teaching? Shamimur Rahman, Barking

The exam regulator, Ofqual, is already considering plans for next year for all qualifications, GCSEs, A-levels and vocational technical qualifications. You can find out more about A-levels and GCSEs next year here.

Is there any obligation on my son's grammar school to let him do a retake if he misses the required grade in one subject? Anon, Tring

First of all I hope your son gets the grades he needs. Once he has received his results, the best thing to do is to speak to staff at the school who will be able to advise on next steps and the autumn exams if indeed he needs to take them.

