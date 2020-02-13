Image copyright Getty Images

A new vocational qualification, the T-level, is to be introduced in England in September 2020.

But what are they, who are they meant for, and why are they being introduced?

What are T-levels?

Aimed at 16 to 19-year-olds, the technical courses will focus on practical, rather than academic subjects.

Courses will be introduced from September 2020 and last two years. They will consist of a mixture of classroom learning and on-the-job experience, including a work placement of at least 315 hours - about nine weeks.

They are designed to replace the current system, where students can choose between thousands of different courses and qualifications, with a smaller number of higher-quality courses. The government says this will make things less confusing for students and employers.

T-levels will cover a range of subjects, such as accountancy, catering, finance, hair and beauty and manufacturing. It is hoped this will meet the needs of industry and prepare students for work.

Successful candidates will be awarded one of four overall grades after their two years of study, ranging from a distinction* to a pass.

They will also get a nationally recognised certificate showing their overall grade and a breakdown of what they have achieved.

T-levels are being introduced in England only. For the rest of the UK, Btecs (available across the UK), NVQs (available in England, Wales and Northern Ireland) and other vocational courses like Scottish Vocational Qualifications (SVQs) will continue to apply.

Business and finance is the most popular vocational qualification Entries to applied/tech levels, England 2019

Who will study T-levels?

T-levels are aimed at students who want an alternative to the post-16 academic route of A-levels.

Image copyright Getty Images

They are also targeted at those who do not wish to take an apprenticeship, which usually requires 80% of a student's time to be spent with an employer.

Instead, T-levels will offer a mix of theoretical and technical training, and practical subjects, such as maths, English and digital skills.

At present, about half of qualifications awarded to 16 to 18-year-olds in England are for vocational courses, like Btecs and City & Guilds.

Estimated number of A-Level or vocational course students England

What do they replace?

There are currently more than 12,000 vocational qualifications at all levels, offered by more than 150 awarding organisations, says Ofqual, which oversees qualifications.

Some of these are studied by only a few students or none at all. Other areas have a large number of qualifications to choose from, including more than 30 for plumbing.

The Department for Education is to stop funding about 40% of these qualifications as it introduces T-levels.

There will still be other vocational qualifications like Btecs available in England. The government says it recognises not every area will be covered by T-levels, but it will only fund courses which it has assessed as being high quality with good outcomes.

What will a T-level be worth?

Students who complete a T-level will have a qualification comparable to studying three A-levels, the government says.

And those who achieve the very top grade will have the equivalent of three A*s at A-level.

For those hoping to go on to university, admissions service Ucas says a starred distinction will be worth 168 Ucas points - the same as three A*s.

Those who are awarded a merit will have the equivalent of three Bs at A-level.

Why were they introduced?

T-levels were announced in 2017 as one outcome of a government review of education after the age of 16. The aim was to have teenagers "work-fit" in a number of key industries.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May had previously announced plans to slash the number of vocational courses available.

At the time, the government said this would help avoid confusion for students and employers.

But some organisations are questioning why a large number of vocational courses will no longer be funded by the government, when there has been no major review of the more than 50,000 degree courses available in the UK.