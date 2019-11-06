More students apply to study medicine

Image copyright Getty Images

A record number of 23,710 students have applied to study medicine at UK universities next September.

New figures from the admissions service Ucas show a 6% increase in the number of people applying for a degree in medicine, compared to last year.

The deadline for applications to begin medicine, as well as dentistry and veterinary science courses, next autumn, was 15 October.

This was also the deadline for students to apply to Oxford and Cambridge.

Ucas figures show that 18,500 applicants are from the four countries of the UK - up 5% on last year.

Applications from EU students for medicine degrees are up 1% to 1,680, while applications from students outside the EU have risen 10% to 3,530.

There has been an expansion in the number of medical school places available at English universities for the third year in a row, Ucas said.

Overall, 68,680 students have applied for all degree courses with an October 15 deadline, up 4% on last year, the admissions service added.

Ucas chief executive, Clare Marchant, said: "I'm inspired by the record number of students who are ready to take on the challenge of demonstrating they have the knowledge, skills, and potential to succeed on these ever-competitive courses.

"It's encouraging to see so many students aim high with their applications."