Special report

In the summer of 2018, a group of Bristol parents won a High Court case preventing the council axing £5m from the area's special needs budget.

Fifteen months on, 98% of children and young people are waiting more than they should by law to get their individual support plans known as EHCPs drawn up.

According to its own human resources department, Bristol has the worst backlog of education health care assessments of any of England's local council in England.

Nearly 3,000 young people are waiting for their EHCPs to be signed.

But behind the statistics are real lives and real children struggling with their one-time shot at getting the education they need to have successful lives.

For Joel ( not his real name) getting an EHCP could mean the difference between staying in school or being excluded.

The 14-year-old, who was adopted by a local family, has learning

In fact there are more people waiting for an EHRC than

special needs department has had "very little investment" over the past few years.

