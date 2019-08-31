Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Chancellor visits a further education college in Bristol

Chancellor Sajid Javid says 16 to 19-year-olds in further education will receive an extra £400m in funding next year to help give young people "a brighter future".

He made the pledge in an article in the Guardian ahead of Wednesday's spending review.

Mr Javid vowed to treat colleges "with the seriousness they deserve".

It comes after the Government announced billions of pounds in extra funding for schools over the next three years.

The director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Paul Johnson, welcomed Mr Javid's funding boost pledge.

"To see the school announcements of yesterday followed up by some significant further education spending announcement, I'd say was quite welcome," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"We hear a lot about schools. We hear a lot about universities but it's actually the further education sector which has had the biggest cuts since 2010."

The £400m sum will help fund new technical and vocational qualifications as well as "more expensive" courses such as science, engineering and mathematics, said Mr Javid.

"I want this investment to start to end the snobbishness in some quarters about the quality and importance of a vocational education," he added.

"It was an FE college that equipped me with the qualifications needed to pursue my ambitions.

"We'll make a strong statement in backing it at next week's spending round and I'll continue to look at what more we can do to help, just as my FE college opened my horizons and set me on my way."