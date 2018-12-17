Student loan change adds £12bn to deficit

Image copyright Getty Images

A change in how student loans are recorded in the public finances will add £12bn to the deficit, after a ruling by the Office for National Statistics.

The amount expected not to be repaid, which could be 45% of lending, will now be reported as public spending.

This bigger impact on the deficit from student lending could provide an incentive to cut tuition fees.

It will end what has been called a "financial illusion" in student fees.

The decision by the statistics agency tackles an anomaly in which the cost of lending to students has been missing from the public finances - allowing lending to rise to cover higher fees without any apparent increase in the deficit.

High fees, high deficit

Approaching half of student lending is expected to be written off - and this will now have to be reclassified as spending, which the ONS says will push up the deficit by an anticipated £12bn.

This technical change could have major implications for the current review of university finance in England - which is considering whether to cut fees from £9,250 per year.

Higher levels of tuition fees require higher levels of lending - which will now show up as billions more on the deficit.

This could provide an incentive for the government to reduce the level of tuition fees, which would limit the impact on the deficit.

The change applies to loans to students across the UK, but most of this will be accounted for by lending to students in England.

Much of university funding in England is now through tuition fees - and if fees were cut there would be questions about whether there would be a return to more direct funding.