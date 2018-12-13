Image copyright Getty Images

New primary school league table data for England will be published later by the Department for Education.

The tables are based on how 11-year-olds in each school performed in their end-of-school national curriculum tests, known as Sats.

They provide a snapshot of how well each school is performing and tracking pupils' progress.

League tables are the shop window of every school. Parents use them to help pick schools for their children.

What's in the school league tables?

Data published in July revealed 64% of pupils met the expected standard across all tests: reading, writing and mathematics - up from 61% the previous year.

The information being published by the Department for Education at 09:30 takes those results down to the school level.

Soon after it is published, readers will be able to check how schools in their area have performed through the BBC's postcode search.