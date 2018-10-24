Two convicted of running illegal school

The first-ever convictions for operating an unregistered school in England have been imposed at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Nacerdine Talbi and Beatrix Bernhardt faced charges over the Al-Istiqamah Learning Centre in Ealing, west London.

The defendants had argued that this was a study centre where home-educated children had extra tuition.

But the chief magistrate of England and Wales, Emma Arbuthnot, ruled this was in effect a full-time school.

The defendants have been given a community order of a 12-week curfew and the court heard that the school would be likely to be closed temporarily.

This landmark case had seen the first prosecutions for running an educational institution without registration.

It followed warnings from the education watchdog Ofsted that hundreds of such institutions were teaching children without any inspections or supervision of safety or standards.

The Al-Istiqamah Learning Centre had claimed that it was not a full-time school.

It argued that pupils did not have more than 18 hours per week of lessons that, according to guidelines, could have made it liable to register as an independent school.

But the court heard evidence that at least 27 pupils were at the school for 25 hours per week.

Image copyright Lara Nicod Image caption The Learning Centre was in effect a full-time school

There were other indications of this being a school in all but name - such as references to a head teacher in documents and fees that were charged in a way that suggested academic terms.

Education Minister Lord Agnew welcomed the court's ruling.

"We have always been clear that where schools are operating illegally, action will be taken and this decision is evidence of that."

Lord Agnew said it would help to "keep children safe and ensure they are getting the best possible education".