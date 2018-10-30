The artistic skills of young disabled artists has been recognised in this year's Unique Art Awards.

The awards were set up by mouth and foot painting artist Tom Yendell who wanted to recognise and encourage disabled young artists throughout the UK.

The competition, now in its third year, is funded by the Mouth and Foot Painting Trust Fund.

Here are the winning entries of the age seven to fifteen category.

Gold in the art category was won by Hassan Dosou-Yovo, 15, who is autistic.

Fifteen-year-old Benji Brew, who has an autism spectrum disorder, won gold in the photography section.

Hamza Al-Zuhairi, 14, who is is autistic, won first prize gold in the sculpture category of the awards.

And thirteen-year-old Annette Hannah took the gold prize in the digital section.

Tyler Mack, 13, who is autistic and has audio processing disorder and dyspraxia, took Silver in the art section.

William Edkinds, 15, a quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, epilepsy, scoliosis, won Silver in the photography section.

Harvey Bissell, 12, who is autistic and has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, took silver in the sculpture category.

Owen Locke,15, who is autistic, took the silver award in the digital section.

At eight years old, Dalibor Kovac-Stokes, who is deaf and has cerebral palsy and vision impairment, is the youngest winner, picking up bronze in the art category.

Scott Gray, 15, who has an autism spectrum disorder, took photography bronze.

Kier Thompson, 14, who has autism and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, won bronze in the sculpture category.

And last, but not least, Frank Budd, 15, who has an autism spectrum disorder, scooped up bronze in the digital section.