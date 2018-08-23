GCSE results rise despite tougher exams

Image copyright PA

There were only 732 pupils across England who scored a clean sweep of top 9 grades in all their GCSE subjects - as this year's results are revealed.

Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, there was a rise in the overall proportion reaching the pass levels - up by 0.5% to 66.9%.

For the first time most of the GCSEs in England are being graded from 9 to 1.

About 4% of entries received the top grade 9, as pupils took the reformed, more stretching GCSE courses.

About 90% of entries in England this year were in the new challenging form of GCSE, with more difficult content and mostly marked on final exams, rather than coursework.

International standards

The intention is to pitch the exams at the standard of the highest-achieving countries in education, such as Singapore and Finland.

Pupils in Wales and Northern Ireland continue to get their results graded from A* to G.

There have been 20 of the most popular GCSE subjects in England graded for the first time in the numerical format - plus English and maths which were introduced in the new format last year.

These include history, geography, sciences and modern languages, all of which have been designed to be more difficult.

Of those achieving all grade 9s - and taking at least seven of the new GCSEs - almost two thirds were girls.

Girls continued to do better than boys overall in this year's results.

Despite the changes, exam regulators have wanted to maintain stability with previous years, and prevent a "guinea pig" cohort from being disadvantaged.

This means that the overall pass rate - combining more than 5 million entries in England, Wales and Northern Ireland - has stayed broadly similar, up by 0.5 percentage point to 66.9% compared with last year.

'Excessively difficult'

This has meant much lower grade boundaries for some subjects.

For one exam board, the grade 4 pass mark for maths was about 21%, chemistry 26% and biology 27%.

To reach the pass mark in English literature, pupils had to score 42%.

Malcolm Trobe of the ASCL head teachers' union warned that if exams are "excessively difficult" it sends a "demoralising message" to lower-achieving pupils.

"If grade boundaries have to be set very low, this indicates that the exam is so difficult that many candidates have been unable to answer a significant proportion of the paper.

"This inevitably increases stress and anxiety and leaves them feeling that they have done poorly," said Mr Trobe.

Kevin Courtney of the National Education Union said teachers were "deeply concerned about the pressure and stress these new GCSEs have put on students and school and college staff".

Sally Collier, head of the exam regulator Ofqual, said: "Students picking up their results today can be confident they have achieved the grades their performances deserve."

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said: "Education standards are rising in our schools and pupils have shown their abilities by achieving excellent results today."

GCSE advice

