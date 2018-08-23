Image copyright AoC/National Careers Service Image caption Catherine Sezen of the Association of Colleges and Tom Laws of the National Careers Service answer your questions

For anyone whose GCSE grades are a disappointment or a puzzle, we have experts on hand, ready to give advice.

Whether you want to do A-levels, a more technically focused course at college or take an apprenticeship, good advice is a must.

Tom Laws, a careers adviser with the National Careers Service, and Catherine Sezen, a senior curriculum expert at the Association of Colleges, are offering personalised advice on what to do if your grades are different to what you were expecting.

Your questions answered

In English GCSE, my son achieved a 3 in literature and a 5 in language. Is this a pass? He needs a good pass in English to get his apprenticeship. So we are quite anxious. Mat

A 5 is a strong pass in the new grading and a 3 is roughly equivalent to an old-style D.

I would think that the 5 will be enough for him to get on to his apprenticeship, but it is always a good idea to check with the college or employer in case they have a different requirement.

He has done well to get a 5 in English language. I hope he goes on to enjoy his apprenticeship.

Catherine

Well done to your son for his English Language grade!

With an apprenticeship, the employer and training providers have final say with regards to what grades they are willing to accept, but you will find that many apprentices who may not have the GCSE pass grades needed are able to study for these alongside the apprenticeship course which mean they don't have to put their plans on hold to resit the GCSE course.

I would recommend speaking directly with the employer and apprenticeship training provider to find out exactly what grades they will accept. If it turns out he will need to resit, I would recommend calling the Exam Results Helpline on 0800 100 900 to speak with one of our expert advisers about the available options.

Tom

My daughter needed a grade 5 in maths which seems a standard requirement for sixth form and only got a 4. Is it likely they will still accept her given that she won't be doing maths in future? Tim

A grade 4 is equivalent to a grade C, but many school sixth forms and colleges may require students going on to A-levels to have achieved a grade 5 or above. Schools and colleges set their own entry requirements.

I would suggest that you contact the school or college and ask them what opportunities there are for your daughter with the maths grade she has and her other exam grades. Your local college will have options available if the sixth form is not able to offer her a place.

Catherine

My son has received his Spanish GCSE result. He sat the exam two years earlier as he can speak the language (He will start Y10 in September). He got an A* but I am confused as I thought the grade was going to be according to the new grade system 9-1. Alexis

Please send our congratulations to your son, an A* is a fantastic result! Spanish should be one of the courses which was included in the new marking system this year - however, as your son has taken the exam early, there may be some differences in the marking scheme. I would recommend speaking with your son's teachers to ensure the result is in the correct format; the schools should have an examinations officer.

Tom

Well done to your son. This is interesting. 9-1 GCSEs are mainly being taken in England. In Wales and Northern Ireland, GCSEs continue to be graded A* to G. Could this be the answer to your question? If not, I would suggest that you contact your son's school. Either way, this shouldn't take away from his fantastic achievement at 14!

Catherine

My son is receiving his results and I would like to know whether there is an alternative route to get a degree without doing A-levels. Can you advise? Dipesh

Hi Dipesh,

A-levels are only one route to a degree and a career. Your son could also take a technical or vocational qualification, which could lead either to a degree or an apprenticeship or a higher level technical qualification. Your local further education college will be able to advise on the opportunities available which be best suited to your son's future plans.

Catherine

Many students are looking into the idea of apprenticeships as a real alternative to university. Apprenticeship are available at degree level in a wide variety of subjects and allow an apprenticeship to gain work experience within their preferred industry alongside their training, with the added benefit of gaining a wage for the work they do!

For more information, check out the apprenticeships information on the gov.uk website or give the Exam Results Helpline a call on 0800 100 900 to talk about apprenticeship options in more detail!

Tom

My son got a grade 4 in maths. His marks were 168/240. Is this close to a grade 5? Julian

If your son has completed foundation level maths, the grade boundary listed on the OCR mark scheme for a grade 5 appears to be 187. The boundary for a 4 is listed as 146 so it appears he has managed to achieve a strong level 4 grade. You can see OCR's grade boundaries on its website..

If you were considering a re-mark, I would recommend speaking with your son's school's examinations officer as they should be able to provide further details. Good luck!

Tom

How will low grade boundaries in maths raise standards? For example, maths used to have an intermediate paper so students who found the higher paper too difficult could achieve a C grade and feel they have succeeded at the subject. Now, students can get four out of five questions wrong but still "pass". Mark

Hi Mark,

Students can still take either a higher paper or a foundation paper in maths (this is not an option in all subjects) allowing those students who can to work towards a top grade and giving all students the opportunity to achieve a grade which reflects their ability.

Catherine