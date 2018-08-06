BA boss demands action on Heathrow queues

Image copyright PA

The boss of British Airways has criticised long queues at Heathrow, saying arrivals face two-hour waits to get through border control.

Alex Cruz has written a letter to the Times saying queues at the London airport are "significantly worse" than other major hubs across the world.

The letter is in response to proposals for "UK-only" lines after Brexit.

He said that was a matter for government, but its priority should be preventing long queues now.

The airline chief executive called on Home Secretary Sajid javid to "take immediate action to address this border farce".

Mr Cruz said the target wait for travellers coming into Heathrow from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) was 45 minutes - but two hours was "fast becoming the norm".

The BA boss said the target was missed 8,298 times last year and the number had already reached more than 6,000 for 2018.

He also said that those from within the EEA wait almost an hour.

"This is unacceptable," said Mr Cruz - quoting the head of the UK's Border Force, Nick Jariwalla as saying it was unlikely to change, or for his teams to meet their targets.

He added: "What kind of message does this send as we try to build links outside the EU?

"We need more than UK-only lanes to show Britain is open for business, and that includes Sajid Javid taking immediate action to address this border farce once and for all."