Going to university should mean you earn more over your lifetime. But how much difference does the choice of university and subject actually make?

The impact these educational decisions have on our lives has been calculated for the first time in the UK by the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

So if you know what kind of subject you want to study, you can check how much this degree might increase or decrease your earnings depending on your choice of university by using the dropdown menu below.

The figures show the impact on annual earnings five years after graduation relative the average degree for each gender.

Importantly, they take into account the background of students and how well they were doing before university - in order to better assess the impact of individual institutions.

But remember, there's more to life than money...

Difference in earnings by subject and university choice, five years after graduation

A modern browser with javascript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. You can click here to view the entire data set. Select a subject Subjects Agriculture Architecture Biosciences Business and management Communications and media Computing Creative arts and design Economics Education and teaching Engineering English Geography History Languages, linguistics and classics Law Maths Medicine and dentistry Medicine - other Nursing Pharmacology Philosophy and religious studies Physical, material and forensic sciences Physics and astronomy Politics Psychology Social care Sociology Sports science Technology Veterinary sciences Go

Highs and lows

Perhaps unsurprisingly economics is top when it comes to impact on earnings for both men and women, with Cambridge on £32,532 and the LSE on £31,307 respectively.

At the other end of the scale creative arts is bottom. For men the Conservatoire for Dance and Drama has an impact of -£19,962 and for women the Guildhall School of Music and Drama comes last with -£16,589.

Methodology: The figures above were produced by the IFS. They show how much the choice of a particular subject at a particular university may affect earnings, five years after graduation in comparison with the average degree. An average degree is a degree that has the same impact on graduate earnings as the average of all degrees.

For example, for men, studying business and management at Staffordshire has a similar impact on earnings as the average of all degrees, but studying economics at Cambridge adds the most to earnings five years after graduation.

Different figures have been supplied for men and women. This means the same degree may have a different financial impact for each gender. Where figures for a particular subject show a higher impact for women this may not mean women will be paid more than men, it simply means the impact on female earnings will be greater.

More details are available from the IFS. Earnings for different professions may vary over time. The figures are based on students graduating between 2008 and 2012. Some courses have been excluded because of lack of data.