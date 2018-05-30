Family & Education

Top Stories

Hotter years 'mean lower exam results'

Fan in a heatwave

There is a significant link between higher temperatures and lower school achievement, says a US study.

Free schools boost for north-east England

Councils will also get £50m to create about 740 new school places for children with special needs.

Bank of Mum and Dad 'feels the pinch'

The average parental contribution for home buyers this year will be down 17% on 2017, a survey says.

  • 29 May 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

First T-level colleges announced

Rankings 'toxic' for poor white schools

USC head quits amid gynaecology scandal

Global education

Does the UN mean anything to the young?

Colombia's ex-fighters taught skills for peace

London ranked top city for students

  • 9 May 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Features & Analysis

Are universities letting down black students?

The University of Oxford has released figures showing 1.9% of students admitted in 2017 were black.

I wish mum's phone was never invented

A teacher's Facebook post about inventions her pupils wish had not been created is making parents stop and think.

  • 23 May 2018

GCSEs graded 9-1

How do the new 9-1 GCSE grades work?

The father lost to postnatal depression

John Clayton killed himself when his son was three

Learning about the trenches

WW1 trenches are recreated for Scottish pupils

The children confused by love

Our Experts

Home truths on the High Street for Bank of England boss

Should teenagers learn more about managing money and the economy? The Bank of England wants it in the curriculum.

27 April 2018
Branwen Jeffreys Education Editor

'Schools can have anything... except more money'

Head teachers say there is a school funding crisis. But the chances of extra cash now seem remote.

9 May 2018
Sean Coughlan Education correspondent

Share with BBC News