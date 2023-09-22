Bristol care proposals: 'My worry is my care will be cut and I will end up in a care home'
Proposed changes to how disabled people receive care in Bristol have left residents fearing they could be re-located to care homes to save money.
Bristol City Council has released draft plans as a result of "facing a cost of operating crisis".
It says shared accommodation including residential homes might be considered if care in the home is too expensive.
Mark Williams, who has 24-hour care, says: "My worry is my care will be cut and I will end up in a care home."
Independent living means people are able to choose to stay in their own home and have their care needs met there. It is funded by budgets from the council like Direct Payments.
But Bristol City Council, headed by a Labour mayor, has proposed cost saving measures in its draft Fair and Affordable Care Policy, which could see some people lose that option.
In its plans, suggested cost effective measures include installing ceiling hoists in someone's home to help them get up and dressed rather than funding a care worker or personal assistant (PA).
And shared accommodation, including residential and care homes, might be considered if care at home is too expensive. This would be for anyone eligible who is aged 18 and above.
Its consultation papers added: "There may be occasions where the support offered will not be the individual's preference or first choice."
Mark is a trained social worker and uses PAs for 24-hour care at home. He is also part of the Bristol Reclaiming Independent Living (BRIL) group which campaigns for disability rights and equality in the city.
He told the podcast BBC Access All: "My worry is my care will be cut and I will end up in a care home or having to have time on my own.
"Forcing people into care homes takes away our right to make our own choices about where and how we live."
He said members of BRIL were "very worried that putting cost effectiveness above what people actually need will have a major impact on the independence and quality of life of thousands of disabled people. We think it's incompatible with the Care Act."
Any potential changes to independent living must fit within the government's Care Act 2014 which is about ensuring an individual's wellbeing.
Bristol City Council says its plans do meet that criteria because the Act specifies local authorities "may take into reasonable consideration its own finances and budgetary position…to meet the needs of the entire local population."
But campaign group Disability Rights UK (DRUK) disagrees and has said these plans fail to comply with the legislation.
DRUK campaigner, Mikey Erheardt, said the Care Act 2014 was about promoting citizens wellbeing and ensuring care and support is provided in a way that "best suits the person".
He said: "There's nothing in this Fair and Affordable Policy. It's just not a workable policy and I think to put it simply, we just want to see it withdrawn."
He said people should have the "right to live independently at home with choice and control over care and support".
The right to independent living is what kickstarted the disability movement in the UK 50 years ago after disabled people in care homes organised themselves to find ways to have a more fulfilling life.
DRUK has written to the Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, and the leader of the Bristol Green Group, the largest party on the council, with its concerns. It is yet to hear back.
In a statement, Bristol City Council said: "This proposed policy was co-developed with the Bristol City Council Adult Social Care Equalities Forum, which includes representation from disability advocacy groups, and people who draw on care and support, as well as a number of third sector organisations across the city".
The consultation runs until 30 October.
