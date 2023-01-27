Transcript: Huw Edwards on depression: 'I'm not the least bit embarrassed'

HUW-And yet you're dealing with it in a nice warm building in Central London with a cup of coffee. Yes, you're not out there in the middle of it, like Lyse was the other day, so you are one step removed. But I think the relentless diet of news which is gloomy or depressing does take its toll. And I'm very aware that for the audience, my mum is in her 80s now, she watches every night, she often says to me, 'I had to switch off because I couldn't watch any more'. I'm aware that there are lots of people watching, especially if they're elderly and living alone, this is their contact with the world, and if my mum's saying to me, 'I had to switch off' I'm thinking well, did we get the balance right in the programme. This is a very tricky area for us to discuss because the first thing you want to be careful about is not giving people the impression that you think you can discard stories because you don't want to depress people. Because ultimately if a story is important enough it should be on the news, whether it's depressing or not. But there is a half hour of stories that we put together and, you know as well as I do, that you need to get the mix right. You can't give people half an hour of unremitting gloom about the world because I think that's wrong. I think you do need to give people a bit of an insight into somebody who has done well at something: great scientific breakthroughs, medical breakthroughs, we all feel good about those things. So, the answer is I think to take a wider view and to try to have a good mix of things going on and that way you can deal with things, I think, in a better way.