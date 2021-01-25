Transcript: The Mental Health Act and Me

RAF -Picture yourself being an agency nurse and you're on shift and you're going around doing the observations, looking into people's bedrooms, you might not have really come across someone from, for example, a Muslim background and you look into someone's room and you see them doing a prayer, getting up and down and reciting verses to themselves. If you don't have that cultural awareness of someone doing that five times a day as part of their religion and it's in the context of a mental health ward you can imagine how it can be misconstrued as to someone speaking to themselves or having a kind of mental health crisis. And that's something I kind of experienced and something that stuck with me.