How do you learn trapeze if you’re blind?
How did Amelia Cavallo master the art of trapeze as a blind performer?
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Disability
Dementia patient 'treated like commodity'
Family of 86-year-old man with dementia say badly handled move between care homes "left him homeless".
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
BBC Ouch wants your stories
Take part in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and get on the BBC.
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Disability
Bid to honour 'forgotten' conjoined stars
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Sussex
Outside heart op baby moves hospitals
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Nottingham
Sport Refocusing after a freak football injury
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Football
Disabled boy sues theme park over toilet
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Family & Education
Sport McGuire and Smith named in GB Worlds team
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Disability Sport
Cancer sufferer's year-long benefit wait
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Hugo 'lost daddy to postnatal depression'
- 17 May 2018
- From the section South East Wales
IVW: How to make a new venue a success
- 2 February 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
Toddlers test memory of dementia patients
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Ouch: Disability Talk
Get the latest episodes of the Ouch podcast as well as more features and videos
- 29 November 2016
The family who broke records and changed laws
Deborah McFadden was paralysed from the neck down in her 20s - she went on to adopt three children from different countries, two of whom would become successful athletes. How did she do it?
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Disability
Life with Bipolar
Leanne Williams talks about delusions, paranoia and coping with the 'cruel' disorder
- 20 May 2018
- From the section Wales
Turning to snow to meet my mother
Wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden turned to winter sports to get to know her birth-mother
- 11 May 2018
- From the section Disability
The rarest language used at Eurovision
You might think you already know everything about the Eurovision Song Contest, but which is the rarest language?
- 12 May 2018
- From the section Disability
