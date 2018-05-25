Disability

How do you learn trapeze if you’re blind?

Amelia Cavallo performing on silks

How did Amelia Cavallo master the art of trapeze as a blind performer?

Ouch: Disability Talk

Get the latest episodes of the Ouch podcast as well as more features and videos

  • 29 November 2016

The family who broke records and changed laws

Deborah McFadden was paralysed from the neck down in her 20s - she went on to adopt three children from different countries, two of whom would become successful athletes. How did she do it?

Life with Bipolar

Leanne Williams talks about delusions, paranoia and coping with the 'cruel' disorder

  • 20 May 2018
  • From the section Wales

Exploring dementia through art and science

A two-year project at the Wellcome Collection explores how art, music and science can enhance understanding of dementia.

Fergus Walsh Medical correspondent
  • 17 May 2018
  • From the section Health
Audio 19:38

Turning to snow to meet my mother

Wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden turned to winter sports to get to know her birth-mother

The rarest language used at Eurovision

You might think you already know everything about the Eurovision Song Contest, but which is the rarest language?

