Global Car Industry

Fiat Chrysler recalls 4.8 million US cars

Jeep Cherokee

The Italian-American car maker says no injuries or crashes are related to the large recall campaign.

Audi admits more diesel emission problems

The German carmaker says another 60,000 diesel engine A6 and A7 models have emission software issues.

Car industry on alert over 'hybrid ban'

The SMMT trade body hits out after reports the government will target hybrids in a new emissions drive.

Ex-VW boss charged over diesel scandal

Elon Musk: No 'bonehead' questions please

  • 3 May 2018
  • From the section Business
Criminal probe into Vauxhall Zafira fires

Roadblock ahead?

Why the UK car industry wants a good Brexit deal

  • 12 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Heads up

Four things we learnt from this year's Detroit car show

  • 16 January 2018
  • From the section Business

Auto changes

How car firms are responding to technological challenges

  • 15 January 2018
  • From the section Business

Power ranger

How your electric car could make you money

  • 21 November 2017
  • From the section Business

Slow drive?

Why switching to fully electric cars will take time

  • 19 September 2017
  • From the section Business

Scots' Electric dream

Can Scotland's electric vehicle ambitions be realised?

  • 8 September 2017
  • From the section Scotland
