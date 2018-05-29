Economy
Italy crisis hits financial markets
Fears over political unrest in Italy spread to Wall Street after Europe's main markets close lower.
- 29 May 2018
EU proposes single-use plastics ban
The European Union wants to reduce the sale of single-use plastics in supermarkets.
- 28 May 2018
Food and farming sector makes Brexit demands
Those in the industry ask the PM to ensure they will continue to be able to hire EU workers.
- 28 May 2018
Doctors' gender pay gap 'to be eliminated'
- 28 May 2018
Carney warns on 'disorderly Brexit' fallout
- 24 May 2018
Retail sales bounce back in April
- 24 May 2018
UK official warns EU over Brexit 'insult'
- 24 May 2018
MPs: UK might have to extend customs union
- 24 May 2018
Trump launches US car import probe
- 24 May 2018
Turkish lira rallies after rate hike
- 23 May 2018
Brexit customs plan 'could cost £20bn'
- 23 May 2018
Rate rise chances dim as inflation falls
- 23 May 2018
The designer behind the iconic Stem print
- 28 May 2018
Sartorial spat
Rwanda's row with the US over second-hand clothes
- 28 May 2018
China worries
US weighs plans to curb Chinese investment
- 21 May 2018
Cleaning up
How to give your finances a spring clean
- 6 April 2018
What next for Trump trade?
Confrontational approach sparks fears
- 5 April 2018
Baby steps
How one woman is selling reusable nappies to the world
- 14 March 2018
Sending home
Family help that's bigger than aid budgets
- 14 March 2018
The designer behind the iconic Stem print
- 28 May 2018
