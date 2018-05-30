Companies
Sorrell in comeback with new venture
Sir Martin Sorrell, who left WPP in April after misconduct claims, plans a new advertising business.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Business
Don't choose Viagogo, minister warns
Margot James tells consumers to boycott ticket reseller after it fails to change its policies.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Business
Firm to return £1.75bn to shareholders
Standard Life Aberdeen put forward the proposal on the day of its annual general meeting.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
Dixons Carphone to close 92 stores
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
Pret a Manger staff to get £1,000 bonus
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Business
Fortnite sued for 'copying' rival game
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Technology
97 job losses at creamery 'devastating'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section North East Wales
WH Smith voted worst High Street shop
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Business
Waste firm wants 'pay-as-you-throw' scheme
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Business
UK engineer mulls merger with US rival
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Business
YouTube stars' fury over algorithm tests
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Technology
DIY disaster ends as Homebase sold for £1
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
Watch
Video 2:18
The designer behind the iconic Stem print
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Features
Supermarket sweep
Could the big four become the big three?
- 28 April 2018
- From the section Business
Brazilian saga
'The largest foreign bribery case in history'
- 22 April 2018
- From the section Business
Tentative steps
Can Fitbit get itself back on track?
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Business
#MeToo at work
Companies and sexual harassment claims
- 25 April 2018
- From the section Business
Flying whales
Why giant super-transporter planes are getting even bigger
- 6 April 2018
- From the section Business
Shake it up
Why the alcohol-free drinks market is fizzing
- 1 April 2018
- From the section Business
Our Expert
Barclays and Standard Chartered tie-up: Just a fairytale?
Should two of Britain’s biggest banks tie the knot and create a new global powerhouse?
23 May 2018
Markets
|Index
|Value
|Change
|FTSE 100
|7,632.25
|-0.005%
|Dow Jones
|24,361.45
|-1.58%
|Nasdaq
|7,396.59
|-0.5%
|Nikkei 225
|22,018.52
|-1.52%
|15 minute delay. Last updated 09:06
