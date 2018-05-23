Business of Sport

Top Stories

Man Utd 'most valuable club in Europe'

Antonio Valencia of Manchester United is challenged by Tiemoue Bakayoko of Chelsea during The Emirates FA Cup Final

The English club tops KPMG's study of top sides' "enterprise value", ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Related content

Sport Fans charged thousands for final tickets

Fans seeking tickets for Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Ukraine are being asked to pay "ridiculous" prices online.

US ruling opens way for sports betting

Gambling shares in the US and UK surge after the Supreme Court paves way for legal sports betting.

Man Utd quarterly sales up by 8%

  • 17 May 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Paddy Power in talks over US gambling deal

Sport US 2026 bid 'would generate £8bn profit'

The Business of tennis

Garbine Muguruza reaches for the top

  • 26 June 2016
  • From the section Business

Game, dataset and match

  • 21 June 2016
  • From the section Business

Paying to get the best seats in the stadium

  • 22 April 2016
  • From the section Business

Features & Analysis

New kids on the block

Is football ready to embrace the Bitcoin world?

Tour de Yorkshire

Everything you need to know about the cycling race.

  • 3 May 2018
  • From the section Sport

Race management

London Marathon using recyclable cups to cut waste

  • 20 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Raising Kane

Why unearthing a football gem can be hit and miss

  • 26 March 2018
  • From the section Business

Career conversion

How a rugby injury led to a successful business career

  • 12 March 2018
  • From the section Business

Kicking back

How women's football found its feet again

  • 6 March 2018
  • From the section Business

Share with BBC News

Markets

Index Value Change
FTSE 100 7,635.41 +0.04%
Dow Jones 24,361.45 -1.58%
Nasdaq 7,396.59 -0.5%
Nikkei 225 22,018.52 -1.52%
15 minute delay. Last updated 09:22