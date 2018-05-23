Business of Sport
Top Stories
Man Utd 'most valuable club in Europe'
The English club tops KPMG's study of top sides' "enterprise value", ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Business
Sport Fans charged thousands for final tickets
Fans seeking tickets for Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Ukraine are being asked to pay "ridiculous" prices online.
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Football
US ruling opens way for sports betting
Gambling shares in the US and UK surge after the Supreme Court paves way for legal sports betting.
- 14 May 2018
- From the section Business
Man Utd quarterly sales up by 8%
- 17 May 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
Paddy Power in talks over US gambling deal
- 16 May 2018
- From the section Business
Sport US 2026 bid 'would generate £8bn profit'
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Football
Sport London Stadium to host MLB games in 2019
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Sport
- comments
Row over council's football club deal
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Kent
Sport Newcastle confirm club still for sale
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Football
Sport Murray & Scott exit as Ibrox directors
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Football
Sport Bristol targets 2021 World Cup games
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Rugby League
Sport FA receives £900m offer to sell Wembley
- 26 April 2018
- From the section Football
- comments
Watch/Listen
Video 1:31
Is this the most bizarre use of VAR so far?
- 17 April 2018
- From the section European Football
Video 0:55
Watch: Referees' chief Riley explains how VAR works
- 10 January 2018
- From the section Football
Also in the news
Shirt withdrawn amid Hillsborough anger
- 16 March 2018
- From the section England
Man Utd stars' university plans approved
- 30 January 2018
- From the section Manchester
The Business of tennis
Garbine Muguruza reaches for the top
- 26 June 2016
- From the section Business
Game, dataset and match
- 21 June 2016
- From the section Business
Paying to get the best seats in the stadium
- 22 April 2016
- From the section Business
Features & Analysis
New kids on the block
Is football ready to embrace the Bitcoin world?
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Business
Tour de Yorkshire
Everything you need to know about the cycling race.
- 3 May 2018
- From the section Sport
Race management
London Marathon using recyclable cups to cut waste
- 20 April 2018
- From the section Business
Raising Kane
Why unearthing a football gem can be hit and miss
- 26 March 2018
- From the section Business
Career conversion
How a rugby injury led to a successful business career
- 12 March 2018
- From the section Business
Kicking back
How women's football found its feet again
- 6 March 2018
- From the section Business
Watch/Listen
Video 1:31
Is this the most bizarre use of VAR so far?
- 17 April 2018
- From the section European Football
Video 0:55
Watch: Referees' chief Riley explains how VAR works
- 10 January 2018
- From the section Football
- Send an SMS or MMS to 61124
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter
Markets
|Index
|Value
|Change
|FTSE 100
|7,635.41
|+0.04%
|Dow Jones
|24,361.45
|-1.58%
|Nasdaq
|7,396.59
|-0.5%
|Nikkei 225
|22,018.52
|-1.52%
|15 minute delay. Last updated 09:22
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter