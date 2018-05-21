Aerospace & Defence

Top Stories

Ryanair cautious despite record profits

Ryanair plane

The Irish airline reports a 10% rise in annual profits but warns that costs are set to rise.

  • 21 May 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

Related content

Dubai Airshow

Turning the Red Planet green

Video 1:10

Airbus's $49.5bn deal

A new supersonic airliner

Challenging conditions

Smart luggage firms lose battery fight

Two firms have closed this month, citing changes in airline policies on carrying batteries.

Ryanair cuts size of check-in window

The airline will reduce the time to check-in from four days to 48 hours for those without reserved seats.

Rival Heathrow expansion plan revealed

Norwegian snubs bid from BA owner

Airbus and Dassault in fighter jet deal

  • 25 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Features & Analysis

War dividend

US dominates the thriving global weapons trade

Flying whales

Why giant super-transporter planes are getting even bigger

  • 6 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Regional take-off

How Asia's aviation industry is soaring

  • 6 February 2018
  • From the section Business

Sky dreamers

Is the future of aviation sky taxis and flying cars?

  • 22 January 2018

Monarch collapse

How are passengers affected?

  • 2 October 2017
  • From the section Business

Happy travelling

What would make your flight more fun?

  • 21 July 2017
  • From the section Business

More from Aerospace & Defence

The Longer View: Flights of fancy

Fasten your seatbelts for a short flight across the history of Britain's love affair with air travel.

  • 2 July 2015

Underwater rescue

  • 18 June 2014
  • From the section Business

Difficult take-off

  • 17 July 2014
  • From the section Business

Striker II

Share with BBC News

Markets

Index Value Change
FTSE 100 7,634.56 +0.03%
Dow Jones 24,361.45 -1.58%
Nasdaq 7,396.59 -0.5%
Nikkei 225 22,018.52 -1.52%
15 minute delay. Last updated 09:18