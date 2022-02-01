Can the UK really improve inequalities without big spending?

Indeed the pledges on spending in the levelling up white paper are rather limited, reflecting the fiscal situation. But there has been some surprise that there is no new money above existing resources, nor are there new commitments beyond the existing Spending Review, for what the PM describes as his "defining mission". Where a mission such as this has been achieved, in say, post unification Germany, there have been massive fiscal transfers worth £70bn a year or a total approaching one and a half trillion pounds. The result was that a 40% productivity gap between east and West Germany closed to 15% and the stark fact that GDP per capita and in some East German regions now exceeds that in some northern English regions.