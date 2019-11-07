Labour and Tories plan for a post-austerity future

Image copyright PA Media

Both major political parties have dropped a key target that would see the national debt falling over time.

The move will allow tens or even hundreds of billions more in investment spending on hospitals, schools, housing and public transport.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has instead announced that a Labour government will target "public sector net worth".

This takes into account the value of public sector assets as well as debts.

Chancellor Sajid Javid has also dropped his debt rule. and while he expects the debt to be lower at the end of Parliament, it is not a hard-and-fast stricture.

His new rule will allow 3% of GDP in public investment - potentially an additional £100bn over current plans. He also channelled some of the same arguments about taking advantage of cheap borrowing.

The idea of "public sector net worth" is a major revolution in fiscal targeting, designed to allow hundreds of billions in extra investment spending designed to grow public sector assets.

It is akin to how companies report their balance sheets and builds on a new set of figures that the Office for National Statistics has started to report regularly.

It means there will be little incentive to use off-balance sheet mechanisms, such as the much-criticised Private Finance Initiative.

But it also means a much more generous treatment for Labour's plan to nationalise some privately owned utilities, because the funding required will be offset by the acquisition of the asset - the company.

It is radical too. It relies on the continuation of the current very low borrowing rates offered to governments around the world.

And while there is an emerging international consensus on taking advantage of these cheap rates to boost growth, at a time when central banks are running out of ammunition, there is a limit.

There is a new post-austerity consensus on spending more for the future.

The dividing line is whether it is tens of billions required or hundreds of billions. And who voters trust to spend it well.