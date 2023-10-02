John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down after five years
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White is to step down after five years, making her the shortest-serving chair in the partnership's 100-year history.
The BBC has learnt that Dame Sharon has initiated talks with the firm's board to appoint her successor.
Dame Sharon's current five-year term ends in February 2025. She has told the board she will not seek a second term.
The partnership reported a loss of £234m last year, forcing it to scrap the annual staff bonus.
People familiar with the matter say that she is leaving at a moment when she considers the worst of the cost of living crisis to be over and now is the time to seek an orderly succession.
Dame Sharon had faced controversy after she considered breaking the historic employee-owned structure of the partnership, which also owns Waitrose, by selling a stake to outside investors to raise money to invest in the partnership.
That plan was eventually shelved.
Recently, it was reported that Waitrose was considering selling off a number of stores and leasing them back to raise cash.
Two weeks ago, the partnership announced losses had narrowed to £59m for the first six months of the year.
At the time John Lewis said its plan to return to "sustainable" profit would take two years longer than planned, as a result of rising business costs and larger-than-expected investment requirements.
The group also said its modernisation plans would "take precedence" over its staff bonus.
When John Lewis said in March that it would not pay a staff bonus after a "very tough" 2022, it was only the second time it had failed to do so since the scheme began in 1953.
The department store has faced stiff competition in recent years on the High Street, resulting in a series of store closures, while its supermarket chain Waitrose has also underperformed.