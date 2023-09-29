HS2: Unions call for emergency summit on rail line's future
Unions have called for ministers to hold an emergency summit about the HS2 rail project following growing speculation about its future.
The Trades Union Congress and five member unions said stakeholders must be brought together "urgently" to get the line "back on track".
Rising costs have led to speculation that the Birmingham to Manchester leg of the high speed line will be axed.
On Thursday, Rishi Sunak refused to say whether HS2 will run to the North West.
When asked about the project in a series of interviews for BBC local radio and television stations, the prime minister repeatedly shifted the focus to local bus links and improving roads by fixing potholes.
He said the government was ensuring "we get value for money".
In their statement, the unions argued that cancelling the second leg from Birmingham to Manchester would undermine confidence in the UK's ability to undertake and complete large scale infrastructure projects.
They say economic benefits must not be squandered, and constant chopping and changing shows disregard for levelling up.
"The UK already trails much of Europe when it comes to high-speed rail infrastructure," the statement said.
"While the likes of Spain, France and Germany all have extensive high-speed rail networks, the UK has managed just 70 miles worth of track.
"We are being left behind and it's communities across the North and the Midlands that will pay the price."
The high-speed rail project is intended to link London, the Midlands and the north of England.
The first part, between west London and Birmingham, is already under construction.
But the scheme has already faced delays, cost increases and cuts. The planned eastern leg between Birmingham and Leeds was axed in late 2021.
In March, the government announced that building the line between Birmingham and Crewe, and then onto Manchester, would be delayed for at least two years.
The last official estimate on HS2 costs, excluding the cancelled eastern section, added up to about £71bn.
But this was in 2019 prices so it does not account for the rise in costs for materials and wages since then.
In June, a statement to Parliament said £22.5bn had been spent on the London to Birmingham leg so far while £2.3bn had been spent on preparing other sections, on measures such as buying up land.