Water firms forced to pay back customers for poor performance
Water companies have been ordered to pay £114m back to customers after failing to meet key targets.
Ofwat, the industry regulator, said that firms are "falling short" on performance measures around leakages, supply and reducing pollution.
It said that following a review, millions of pounds would be returned to households by cutting bills.
Ofwat said in its assessment that not one company reached the highest measure of performance.
Dwr Cymru, Southern, Thames, Anglian, Bristol, South East and Yorkshire Water fell into the lowest category of "lagging" and the remaining 10 were rated "average". None were considered "leading".
The regulator judges water companies in England and Wales against "stretching" targets set in 2019 for a five-year period.
If they fail to meet the measures set, Ofwat restricts the cash they can take from customers.
Ofwat's chief executive David Black said whilethe reductions "may be welcome to bill payers, it is very disappointing news for all who want to see the sector do better".
He added: "It is not going to be easy for companies to regain public trust but they have to start with better service for customers and the environment."
Thames Water must return the most money - more than £101m - followed by Southern Water, which must pay out £43m.
Thames Water serves 15 million people with water and wastewater and has been struggling under a huge debt pile. Shareholders agreed to provide an extra £750m in funding in July as it fought off the threat of government control and faced criticism over sewage discharges and leaks.
The total amount the industry must pay out is partially offset by a couple of companies being rewarded.
Ofwat said it was investigating all 11 water and wastewater companies and there are live enforcement cases for six companies for potential failures on sewage discharges into the environment.
It is also investigating Dwr Cymru and South West Water, questioning the accuracy of their reporting on leakages and consumption.
Mike Keil, senior director at the Consumer Council for Water, said: "Customers are tired of not getting the service they deserve for the things they care about.
"It's right and fair that people get their money back when they don't receive the services they were promised by some water companies. People want assurance that their water bill is good value for money."