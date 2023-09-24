HS2: 'Crazy' not to review project due to soaring costs - Shapps
The former transport secretary has said it would be "crazy" not to review plans for the HS2 rail link as costs have soared.
Grant Shapps told the BBC that the Ukraine war and a spike in inflation mean any government would need to make "serious decisions" on affordability.
The BBC understands a definitive decision on HS2 will be made in the coming week.
The government has so far refused to commit to the current plans.
The prime minister and the chancellor have been discussing the future of the Birmingham to Manchester leg of the project against a backdrop of spiralling costs.
Speaking on the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg programme, Mr Shapps said that no decision had been taken as of yet.
"We do have to respond to the budgets," he said.
"We've been not only hit by the coronavirus, but the war in Ukraine... any responsible government has to ask whether that sequencing still stacks up for what the country requires."
The former prime minister Boris Johnson has warned against "mutilating" the project in a letter to Rishi Sunak.
It comes as more than 80 companies and business leaders sought clarity over the commitment to HS2 on Saturday.
In a letter to the government, they expressed "deep concern" over "the constant uncertainty" that "plagues" the project.
However, a government spokesperson said on Friday that "our focus remains on delivering" HS2.