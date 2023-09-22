UAW strike expands to dozens of sites at GM and Stellantis
The United Auto Workers union (UAW) is escalating its fight with some of America's biggest carmakers by taking strike action at dozens of parts distribution centres across the US.
UAW boss Shawn Fain said the new walkouts would hit 38 sites owned by General Motors and Stellantis, as the row over pay and benefits continues.
The move excludes Ford, which UAW said was making more progress in talks.
The UAW declared a strike against the three carmakers last week.
Mr Fain said he hoped the expansion of the action would put pressure on the firms to agree new labour contracts.
"We will be everywhere, from California to Massachusetts and we will keep going, keep organising and keep expanding the stand-up strike as necessary," he warned in an update on the negotiations.
This month's strike is the first in the union's history to target all three carmakers at once. It threatens to raise car prices and lead to serious industry disruption.
The UAW opened talks this summer seeking a 40% rise in pay for its members over the four years of the contract, an end to a system that allows newer hires to be paid less, and pay increases tied to inflation, among other demands.
The car companies have said the requests are too onerous. Their most recent proposals include pay rises of roughly 20%.
Last week, President Joe Biden said he would send senior advisers to try to help mediate the dispute, after nearly 13,000 workers walked out. Those members will remain on strike, Mr Fain said.
Industry analysts are preparing for a prolonged fight, which some say could benefit rival car firms such as Tesla and Toyota, which do not have unionised workforces and face lower labour costs.