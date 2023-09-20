Warning petrol ban delay could stop people buying electric cars

Lisa Brankin, Ford UK chair, said the 2030 target "is a vital catalyst to accelerate Ford into a cleaner future", adding the company had already invested £430m in readying its UK plants to produce electric cars."Our business needs three things from the UK government, ambition, commitment, and consistency. A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three," she added.Stellantis, which owns Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat, said it was "committed to achieve 100% zero emission new car and van sales in the UK and Europe by 2030", regardless of any potential delay to the ban.