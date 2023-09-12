Value of UK mortgage arrears jumps by a third
The value of UK mortgage arrears jumped by almost a third in April-June compared with the same period last year, the Bank of England has said.
Outstanding mortgage debt is now £16.9bn, the highest since 2016, it said.
Mortgage costs have risen for millions as the Bank has repeatedly hiked interest rates to slow soaring prices.
Some experts warn defaults will rise, but others say the number unable to repay remains relatively low.
According to the Bank, new arrears cases equated to 16% of the total outstanding mortgage debt in April to June.
It added that the jump in the proportion of mortgages in arrears compared with the previous quarter was the highest since 2018.
It comes as the average rate on a two-year fixed mortgage deal is 6.8%, while a five-year deal is 6.28% - highs not seen since late last year.
It means those searching for a new deal could end up paying hundreds more per month compared with their previous mortgage.
Riz Malik, director of Southend-on-Sea-based broker R3 Mortgages, said: "The swift escalation in [Bank of England] rates was bound to significantly impact default rates, and it's likely the situation will deteriorate further".
But Simon Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finance, said that despite the "sizable jump" in arrears, "the proportion of outstanding mortgage balances in arrears remains low at just 1%".
Mr Gammon added: "While mortgage payments at today's rates are painful and require borrowers to cut their discretionary spending, they are still technically affordable. That's going to keep arrears low despite steep increases in mortgage rates."
He said that the buy-to-let sector was more likely to see arrears, as landlords suffering from unaffordable mortgages had limited choices - either sell or default.
The Bank of England is expected to raise borrowing costs again later this month, taking the Bank rate to 5.5% in the hope that economic activity will slow, bringing down inflation, the rate at which prices are rising.
The theory is that raising interest rates makes it more expensive to borrow money, meaning people have less to spend, reducing demand and slowing inflation.
However, although inflation is showing signs of slowing, the current rate of 6.8% is much higher than the government's 2% target.
Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said that while higher monthly mortgage repayments could lead to a rise in mortgage arrears, higher wages and current levels of low unemployment "could slow the rise in repossessions".
Analysts agree that there is little sign of a return to the ultra-low mortgage rates of less than 2% that benefitted homeowners for more than a decade before late 2021.
What happens if I miss a mortgage payment?
- If you miss two or more months' repayments you are officially in arrears
- Your lender must then treat you fairly by considering any requests about changing how you pay, such as lower repayments for a short time
- They might also allow you to extend the term of the mortgage or let you pay just the interest for a certain period
- However, any arrangement will be reflected on your credit file, which could affect your ability to borrow money in the future