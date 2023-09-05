Wilko rival B&M saves up to 51 stores from closure
- Published
Discount chain B&M has agreed to buy dozens of shops from the collapsed retailer Wilko, as talks over a bigger rescue deal hang in the balance.
B&M said on Tuesday it will take on up to 51 of Wilko's 400 UK stores in a deal worth £13m.
Wilko fell into administration in August as it struggled with sharp losses and a cash shortage.
Reports suggest a deal tabled by HMV's owner to buy up to 300 shops has also stalled over issues with suppliers.
Wilko was founded in 1930 and by the 1990s became one of Britain's fastest-growing retailers.
The discount chain has faced strong competition from rivals such as Poundland, The Range and Home Bargains, as the high cost of living has pushed shoppers to seek out bargains.
The first redundancies at Wilko - 269 jobs at its support centre in Worksop and 14 others at a subsidiary firm - started on Monday.