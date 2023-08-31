Wilko deal to buy firm and save jobs falls through
- Published
A deal to buy Wilko, which claimed to guarantee jobs for the next two years, has fallen through after a bidder failed to file paperwork in time.
Private equity firm M2 Capital said it made a £90m bid for Wilko but was unable to provide proof of funding.
The process of making redundancies at the retailer will now resume.
But it is understood that PwC, which is overseeing the sale of Wilko, is still in talks with HMV owner Doug Putman about a deal.
Wilko fell into administration in August putting 12,500 jobs at risk across 400 shops. It also has two distribution centres and a head office.
M2 Capital claimed at the weekend that it would retain all employees' roles for two years.
However, it is believed that the private equity firm was unable to provide proof of funding for its bid to administrators at PwC prior to a deadline on Wednesday.
During a conversation littered with expletives, M2 Capital chairman Robert Mantse told the BBC that his dealings with the administrators had been a "circus" and accused PwC of being "beyond unfair".
He said M2 is now considering legal action. Asked what his next steps would be, Mr Mantse replied he was "going to lunch with a very pretty girl".
Job cuts at Wilko were suspended in recent days as PwC considered M2 Capital's bid for the entire business, which was submitted last week.
Administrators have previously said discussions have been ongoing with parties interested in buying parts of the retailer.
There has been speculation that Wilko's rivals, such as B&M, Poundland and The Range could be interested in the firm.
Those retailers, along with Home Bargains, have created strong competition for Wilko in recent years as the high cost of living has pushed shoppers to seek out bargains.
Poundland declined to comment. The BBC has contacted the other companies for comment.
Many of Wilko's stores are also on High Streets in traditional town centres, which became an expensive liability as customers shifted to bigger retail parks and out-of-town locations.
Are you a Wilko employee? You can get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.