John Lewis joins M&S and Tesco in cutting price of period pants
- Published
John Lewis and Waitrose are joining Tesco and Marks & Spencer in cutting the price of their period pants.
The retailer says it will reduce the price of 30 types of period underwear by 20% in its stores from next week.
The move follows the launch of the Say Pants to the Tax campaign urging the government to ditch VAT on the items.
Currently the underwear - which are absorbent, washable and reusable - are classified as garments and VAT is levied at 20%.
But other period products such as pads and tampons have been exempt since 2021.
John Lewis said it was "the right thing to do" and was aimed at providing "a much-needed boost for customers looking for ways to save on essential sanitary products".
Marks & Spencer and brand Wuka launched the Say Pants to the Tax campaign earlier this month, and have been joined by politicians and campaign groups calling on the government to act.
Some 70 signatories have signed a letter asking the minister in charge of VAT policy, Victoria Atkin, to reclassify the pants as a period product.
Period underwear has become more popular over the past 20 years, with major brands including Sainsbury's, Primark and Next now selling them. Costs for period knickers range from £8 to £46 for a pack of three online.
The pants can be washed and reused many times and rose in popularity during Covid lockdowns, with many people looking for alternatives to single-use products.
However the cost of purchasing the pants can be a hurdle for new users.
Darcey Finch, a 26-year-old illustrator, who has used period pants since the pandemic said she found them "really expensive" and was surprised that they were taxed differently to tampons and pads.
"I just assumed they wouldn't be taxed - the only negative to them is the price," Darcey told BBC News.
What to do if you can't afford sanitary products
- Free sanitary products are available at some leisure centres, libraries and community centres.
- In England, Wales and Northern Ireland schools and colleges carry free products
- In Scotland, councils and education providers are legally required to provide sanitary products and you can find the nearest location through the PickupMyPeriod app.
- The NHS offers free period products to hospital patients.
- Many food banks provide free toiletries and essentials including menstrual products.
- Some supermarkets such as Morrisons also give free sanitary products at some of their stores.