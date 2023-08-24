Gatwick Airport: Bank holiday strike threat off after pay deal agreed
The threat of strike action by ground handlers at Gatwick Airport over the bank holiday weekend has ended, the Unite union has said.
The union said it had secured improved pay offers for its members and so had halted the industrial action.
Unite said it was a "tremendous achievement", as the deal was accepted before any strikes took place, so no customers were affected.
There is no further industrial action scheduled at Gatwick Airport.
Unite said its members at ground handling firm Red Handling had accepted a 14% pay increase, and have also been promised improved overtime rates and better sick pay.
Airlines served by Red Handling include Norse Atlantic, Norwegian, Delta, TAP Air Portugal, and Saudia.
The union has also agreed a deal with Wilson James, which assists passengers with mobility issues boarding planes and getting around Gatwick.
Workers at Wilson James have accepted a 16% pay increase, a rise to overtime pay starting next month, and a commitment to negotiate sick pay and shift patterns.
Unite said it had already successfully secured improved pay offers for six other third-party aviation companies: ASC, ICTS, DHL Gatwick Direct, DHL Services Ltd, GGS and Menzies Aviation.
The union's general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: "The pay campaign at Gatwick Airport this summer is one of the clearest examples yet of how Unite's relentless focus on jobs, pay and conditions is paying direct financial dividends for its members."